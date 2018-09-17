A fire in a Bethesda apartment house was probably caused by an electrical malfunction connected to a hoverboard, the Montgomery County fire department spokesman said.
The fire broke out Sunday afternoon in an apartment in a 12-story building in the 7600 block of Old Georgetown Road, said Pete Piringer, the fire spokesman.
He said it was “likely caused by “ a malfunction connected to charging the hoverboard.
Damage was about $100,000, he said. A smoke alarm activated, he said, but it appeared that the heat was not enough to set off the sprinkler system.