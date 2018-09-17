A ,alfunction during an effort to charge a hoverboard was likely the cause of a fire in a Bethesda apartment, authorities said. (Montgomery County fire department photo)

A fire in a Bethesda apartment house was probably caused by an electrical malfunction connected to a hoverboard, the Montgomery County fire department spokesman said.

The fire broke out Sunday afternoon in an apartment in a 12-story building in the 7600 block of Old Georgetown Road, said Pete Piringer, the fire spokesman.

He said it was “likely caused by “ a malfunction connected to charging the hoverboard.

Damage was about $100,000, he said. A smoke alarm activated, he said, but it appeared that the heat was not enough to set off the sprinkler system.