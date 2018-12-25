Santa has come and gone, and now it’s time, according to a D.C. police captain, to keep prospective thieves and burglars from learning what Santa brought.

Theft of packages from outside houses is a traditional concern around the holidays. But now, Capt. Kelvin Cusick suggested, residents should prevent discarded packaging from announcing what new, high-value items may be inside a house or car.

Among suggestions Cusick posted on an online bulletin board: cutting packaging into pieces small enough to fit in trash or recycling bins. Also: discarding packaging remnants in hard-to-see-through trash bags and topping them with regular trash.

And: Rather than putting trash out in daylight, put it out in the dark, the night before a pickup, “making it a little more difficult for thieves to see what you might have received for Christmas.”

In explaining the need for precautions, he wrote that “would-be thieves are out there walking and watching.”