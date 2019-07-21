A Howard County homeowner shot and killed a man attempting to enter his home around 1 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Howard County Police said 46-year-old Gererdo Alberto Espinoza, of Chantilly, Va. had been banging on the front door of a home in the 14000 block of Carriage Mill Road in the Woodbine area.

The man and his wife, who had been sleeping inside, shouted at Espinoza to leave, police said. They said Espinoza “tried to gain entry” and the homeowner fired one shot, striking him.

Police said Espinoza had been staying at a friend’s house nearby.

No one else was injured.

As of Sunday morning, no charges have been filed.

