A motorist was killed Sunday night in Howard County, Md., in a two car crash in the Ellicott City area, authorities said.

The victim was identified as Dante Taylor, 30, of Ellicott City.

He was driving west on Frederick Road just beyond Terra Maria Way about 8 p.m. when he “attempted to pass” another vehicle on the shoulder, said Seth Hoffman, a spokesman for the county police.

Police said Taylor’s car sideswiped the side of the other vehicle, left the road and struck a utility pole.

The driver of the other vehicle and a passenger were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police said late Sunday that they were still investigating the cause of the crash.