The prosecutor in Howard County, Md., said Tuesday that no charges would be brought against a county resident who shot and killed a man who attempted to enter his home in July.

In a statement, State’s Attorney Rich Gibson said that “despite the fact that this was a horrible loss of life,” there was “no criminal violation.”

In the incident, Gerardo Alberto Espinoza, 46, of Chantilly, Va., had been banging on the front door of Charles Dorsey’s home in the Woodbine area of Howard just after 1 a.m. on July 21, according to information previously released by police.

The homeowner and his wife, who had been sleeping, shouted at Espinoza to leave, police said. They said Espinoza “tried to gain entry” and was shot.

Police said Espinoza had been staying at a friend’s house nearby.

The friends said in a statement shortly after the shooting that they think Espinoza was under the impression that he was at their home, and was trying to enter their house where he had planned to spend the night.

