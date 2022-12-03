Huge fire guts historic structure at famed D.C. mental hospital

Gift Article Share

The billowing smoke that streamed across the District on Saturday afternoon served as more than evidence of a fierce fire. In a way it also told a part of the story of evolution in the treatment of mental illness. The fire blazed on the campus of St. Elizabeths Hospital in Southeast Washington, the first federally operated psychiatric hospital in the United States, and a place where innovative techniques were introduced in psychiatric treatment.

The building that burned, according to the D.C. fire department, was a large wooden barn. Histories indicate that the barn had housed cows. It was part of an agricultural operation that not only was aimed at making the hospital self-sufficient but also represented and symbolized a departure from the policy and practice of warehousing the mentally ill.

It stood for efforts at treatment that involved offering a salubrious environment, with fresh air and serene surroundings.

Patients at the hospital, according to histories, were encouraged to help with farm work.

The barn, located on the hospital campus in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE, measured 75 feet by 150 feet, according to D.C. fire officials.

After being alerted to the blazing barn about five minutes to 4 p.m., arriving firefighters found it “well involved” in flame, said D.C. Fire Chief John A. Donnelly Sr.

Damage estimates in dollar terms to the 19th-century structure were unavailable.

The structure had been vacant and boarded up “for a long time,” said D.C. fire department spokesman Vito Maggiolo. The blaze “pretty much gutted” it, he said.

No injuries were reported, and the cause was not immediately known, he said.

For thousands of people who had never seen the barn or known of its role in history, the fire generated an atmospheric spectacle, as evidence of the conflagration, impelled by southerly winds, rolled darkly across the Washington skies.

