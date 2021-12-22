Public records show that former U.S. senator and Virginia governor Charles S. Robb (D) and his wife, Lynda, live on the block where the fire broke out. Family members of the couple could not be reached early Wednesday. Lynda Robb is the daughter of former president Lyndon B. Johnson.
The first firefighters to arrive reported flames throughout the first floor “of a large home,” the fire department said in a tweet.
Photographs show raging fire on what appeared to be both floors of at least part of the house. The photographs show fire within the house, just behind an entrance portico that includes rectangular brick or stone columns supporting a hipped roof.
Flames and smoke shot into the air and could be seen from the Maryland side of the Potomac. In a tweet, Montgomery County Fire Department spokesman Pete Piringer described “a very large house fire” in McLean “visible from this area.”
Firefighters from Arlington and Montgomery went to the scene to help, the Fairfax department said.
No cause for the fire could be learned immediately.
A dollar estimate of damage was not immediately available, said Fairfax fire department spokesman Bill Delaney.
Properties on that stretch of Chain Bridge have been highly valued. In 2013, a report in The Washington Post’s Reliable Source column said property there, where the late Sen. Edward M. Kennedy (D-Mass.) lived on six acres, was on the market for $45 million.
The report called the site a “posh address” with millionaire neighbors.