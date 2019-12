A car crash in Montgomery County on Monday trapped victims in the wreckage. They required extrication, and the rescue had at least one seemingly uncommon aspect: It resulted in a trip to an animal hospital, according to the county fire and rescue service.

One human patient, described only as an adult, was trapped after the collision, which occurred about 4:45 p.m. on MacArthur Boulevard, said Pete Piringer, spokesman for the county fire and rescue service. Also trapped after the crash at Walhonding Road, in the Brookmont area, was a dog, he said.