A grisly discovery was made Saturday in a northern Virginia backyard, creating a forensic mystery. Fairfax County police said someone found a partially decomposed human foot.

The discovery came in the 5900 block of Brunswick Street in the Springfield area of the county, the police said. The foot was identified as human by the medical examiner’s office, the police said.

An investigation was prompted by the discovery, and more bones were found in a nearby backyard, the police said.

However, they said, those appeared to be from an animal and were probably unrelated.

No information was available about the race or the gender of the person whose foot it was.

Police said they will keep searching for more information and evidence.