Human skeletal remains were found Tuesday in Alexandria, Va., the police there said.

The remains were found at some time Tuesday evening in a wooded area that was behind a business in the 4700 block of King Street. The address is in the northwestern corner of the city, west of Interstate 395 and near the boundary with Arlington.

Police said they will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

No details about the remains were immediately available.