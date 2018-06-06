Authorities said they have found human remains in a wooded area of Nokesville, Va., that was being searched in connection with a missing person’s case.

Prince William County Police said the remains were found around 3 p.m. Tuesday near the 14800 block of Glenkirk Road. That area was being surveyed, officials said, as detectives were looking for Palmer Marsh, a 16-year-old who was last seen on May 2 in the Nokesville area.

Police that because of the condition of the remains, they could not “confirm the identity of the individual at this time.”

The remains were taken to the medical examiner’s office in Manassas for analysis to determine the identity and cause of the death.

Police said there is no threat to the public.