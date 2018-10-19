The human skull that was recently found in Loudoun County is not part of an odd Halloween prank, as one Loudoun County politician had thought, but a relic from possibly the early- to mid-20th century, law enforcement officials said.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said the skull was found earlier this month in a wooded area near West Church Road and North Aspen Avenue in Sterling.

Authorities said “there is no indication of foul play, [and] no other remains were located in the area.”

Officials said the skull had “no identifying characteristics,” but it was painted and had been drawn on. They didn’t reveal what kind of drawings were on it.

The skull was found around 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 6 by a county sheriff’s deputy who was on a foot patrol in the area. It seems, officials said, that it was left in a wooded area.

There is no threat to the community, the sheriff’s office said. It said the skull has been taken to the local medical examiner’s office, which will work with anthropologists to try to ascertain more about the skull’s origin.

After the skull was found, Suzanne Volpe, a Loudoun County supervisor (R-Algonkian) said on social media that it was thought to possibly be linked to Halloween decorations and had a mustache painted on it, according to the Loudoun Times-Mirror.

But she later clarified her statement, saying that “there was initial speculation at the scene, which was reported to my office.”

Last week, human skeletal remains were also found in Alexandria, Va.