A horse and buggy containing 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson’s casket prepares to depart as family members and friends say their final goodbyes July 25, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Michael Brice-Saddler/The Washington Post)

Donnetta Wilson wept over her daughter’s white casket. The girl’s father, Michael, released three white doves into the air.

And outside the funeral for the 10-year-old slain by gunfire, an ice cream truck driver gave out free treats to the children who had come to say one last goodbye to their friend.

So many people showed up to Makiyah Wilson’s memorial Wednesday that some mourners in the Holy Christian House of Praise — which seats about 1,200 — had to watch the proceedings from the lobby. Dozens more stood in the aisles and others lined the walls, many wearing shirts with Makiyah’s photo. In a year when homicides are up in the District, the shooting of a little girl just outside her home in Northeast Washington has sparked particular grief and outrage.

Makiyah was killed and four adults were wounded when masked gunmen jumped out of a car and opened fire in her neighborhood the evening of July 16. As of Wednesday, police have not made any arrests.

At the service, the Rev. Thomas Lee Cardwell Jr., director of civil rights, social justice and public policy for the Mount Bethel Baptist Association, told those gathered that he wants Makiyah’s killing to spark new policies in the District that will rid the streets of illegal firearms.



Makiyah Wilson, 10, was shot and killed in Northeast Washington on July 16. Police are looking for suspects. (Family photo)

“This is an Emmett Till moment that will get assault weapons taken off the street — get assault weapons out of Northeast D.C.,” Cardwell said to loud cheers and applause.

Makiyah was eulogized as having a personality that “could’ve brightened up a stranger’s day.” She loved video games, spending time with friends and playing outside.

After a July day spent at the pool, Makiyah was preparing to walk to a nearby ice cream truck when she was shot in the chest. Written inside her casket was the word “princess.”

“To know Makiyah was to love Makiyah,” read her eulogy, which was handed out to mourners and also read aloud.

Numerous pastors and bishops spoke to show their support for the family and Northeast community. Many urged parents in attendance to be more involved in the lives and protection of neighborhood children. Some praised the efforts of D.C. police, but expressed a desire for them to quickly catch the gunmen who opened fire in the Clay Terrace courtyard.

“Nothing should move in this town until these guys are caught,” one speaker said.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham, who attended Wednesday’s memorial, echoed these sentiments.

“If these guys had any sense of humanity, or any sense of community or city, they would turn themselves in,” Newsham said later.

Apostle Stephen E. Young Sr. challenged anyone in the room withholding information about Makiyah’s killing to tell police immediately.

“Why aren’t we protesting this incident? Because it wasn’t police?” he asked those in attendance. “It doesn’t matter who shot her, it ain’t right!” The building’s walls shook with applause.

Following the service, people spilled out of the church into the parking lot. While the children got ice cream, others surrounded Makiyah’s casket, which was loaded onto a horse and buggy.

Onlookers lined the streets to waive goodbye to Makiyah for the last time. They cheered emphatically and chanted her name as the buggy, escorted by police cars, turned onto Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue.

“We love you baby! Hallelujah!” they yelled. “We love you princess Kiyah!”