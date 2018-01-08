400 pairs of counterfeit Air Jordan sneakers were seized here by federal agents after arriving as air cargo, the customs and boarder protection agency seaid. (Customs and Border Proctection photo) (U.S. Customs and Border Protection photo)

In what could be called the case of the seven parcels, federal customs seized what they said were 400 pairs of counterfeit s neakers.

Various models of Nike Air Jordan sneakers arrived in separate air cargo shipments and were seized “near Dulles International Airport”, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

They said the parcels were to go to an address in Northern Virginia.

According to the customs agency, the sneaker shipments began in December. The final seizure was made Jan. 2, customs said.

According to the federal agency, the suggested retail price, for authentic sneakers like those seized was $54,715.

Customs officers examine imports as a matter of routine, and suspected that the items in question were not genuine, authorities said. They said they checked through the trademark holder to determine that the sneakers were counterfeits.