A man shot and killed his wife before taking his own life on Christmas Day at their home in Damascus, Md., authorities said.

The incident unfolded around 7:52 a.m. at a home in the 28900 block of Kemptown Road near Clarksburg Road, according to Montgomery County Police.

Officials said Bruce Tucker, 84, called 911 and said he had “just shot his wife” and he was “going to shoot himself as well,” according to a police statement.

When officers arrived they tried repeatedly to make contact with the couple. Officials said that when officers went into the home they found the couple with gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Tucker's wife was identified as Deborah Tucker, 54.

Authorities said the incident, which they are calling a domestic-related homicide, remains under investigation.

The D.C. region has seen more than 280 homicides so far this year, according to tracking by The Washington Post. Of those, 14 have been in Montgomery County, including Wednesday’s homicide.