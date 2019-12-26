When officers arrived they tried repeatedly to make contact with the couple. Officials said that when officers went into the home they found the couple with gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Tucker's wife was identified as Deborah Tucker, 54.

Authorities said the incident, which they are calling a domestic-related homicide, remains under investigation.

The D.C. region has seen more than 280 homicides so far this year, according to tracking by The Washington Post. Of those, 14 have been in Montgomery County, including Wednesday’s homicide.

