He faces charges that include five counts of trespassing/peeping Tom and fourth-degree burglary. His bond was set at $9,500 and he was released from jail, according to police officials. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Police officials said Nysus was seen on a surveillance video checking the doors of about 25 apartments on Dec. 8 at a building in the 4300 block of Harwick Road. The video also showed that Nysus had allegedly broken into a woman’s apartment that day in the same building.

AD

AD

In a search warrant of his home, police said, they also found several items that linked him to possible break-ins at an apartment on Nov. 17 in the 4000 block of Knox Road. In that incident, police said the victim woke up to find Nysus “standing by her bed.” He then ran from the apartment.

AD