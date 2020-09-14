A Howard County grand jury indicted an off-duty Hyattsville police officer who is accused of brandishing a gun at a group of teenagers during an argument at an apartment complex pool in July, prosecutors said.

Mitchell Joseph Lowery, 29, was charged Sept. 2 with seven counts of first-degree assault and one count of use of a handgun during the commission of a crime of violence, Howard County prosecutors announced Monday.

Prosecutors said Lowery was off duty when he produced a weapon during a confrontation at a Columbia apartment complex pool in the 12000 block of Little Patuxent Parkway about 6:30 p.m. July 13. No further details were released by prosecutors.

Lowery was suspended by Hyattsville police, according to prosecutors.

Attorney Robert Bonsib, who represents Lowery, said his client is a decorated officer, recognized as the 2019 officer of the year, in addition to being a decorated a combat military veteran before his honorable discharge as a private first class.

“He flatly denies the allegations against him,” Bonsib said in a phone interview. “This will be a contested trial, and we are confident at the end of the trial he will be acquitted and will resume his service to the community.”