Prosecutors said Lowery was off duty when he produced a weapon during a confrontation at a Columbia apartment complex pool in the 12000 block of Little Patuxent Parkway about 6:30 p.m. July 13. No further details were released by prosecutors.
Lowery was suspended by Hyattsville police, according to prosecutors.
Attorney Robert Bonsib, who represents Lowery, said his client is a decorated officer, recognized as the 2019 officer of the year, in addition to being a decorated a combat military veteran before his honorable discharge as a private first class.
“He flatly denies the allegations against him,” Bonsib said in a phone interview. “This will be a contested trial, and we are confident at the end of the trial he will be acquitted and will resume his service to the community.”