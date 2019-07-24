Around 7 a.m. Sunday, Stephanie Sweeney walked down her driveway to see why police patrol cars were on her block.

Their prolonged presence was a curious occurrence in a neighborhood that’s located just down the road from a Christmas tree farm and Glenwood Country Day School, in one of the more rural parts in Howard County.

The officers had been there since 1:16 a.m. But Sweeney wasn’t sure why.

She soon learned there had been a killing at her neighbor’s home in the 14000 block of Carriage Mill Road around 1 a.m., and that officers had yet to identify the victim. When she approached, police said the deceased was a “heavyset white man with a tattoo,” according to Sweeney.

So she pulled out her phone and showed a picture of Gerardo Alberto Espinoza, a visiting friend who was not white. Police soon confirmed the victim was Espinoza, 46, of Chantilly, Virginia, and that Sweeney’s neighbor, Charles Dorsey, had shot and killed him six hours earlier.

Police said a video captured by a door camera at Dorsey’s home shows Espinoza jostling the door handle while Dorsey yells at him to leave.

Police said Espinoza shouts threats and profanity, including “I’m going to f--- you up.”

Dorsey’s wife is heard calling 911, police said. Dorsey is heard shouting, “He pushed the door open, he pushed the door open,” officials said. The video shows the door “releases,” and then Dorsey shoots Espinoza, police said.

Police declined to release the footage, saying it “cannot be publicly released at this time.”

The analysis of the footage by police sheds new light on the incident which is a rarity for this part of Howard. But Sweeney and her husband, Mike, believe the analysis of the video lacks context.

In an interview, the Sweeneys said Espinoza and his wife spent Saturday night relaxing by their pool. Espinoza made his way next door to Chris and Jennifer Ford’s house, where he stayed until around 12:50 a.m., they said. That’s when Espinoza decided to leave. They believe their friend got confused as to which home was the Sweeneys’ because both they and Dorsey have pools enclosed by black fences in their backyards.

“We believe he thought he was at our home and was attempting to enter our house, where he had planned on spending the night,” the Sweeneys said in a joint statement.

They believe that when Espinoza realized the door was locked, he thought his friends were pulling a prank on him by locking him out of the house. That’s why he reacted like he did, they said. And as for the profanity, “He was thinking he was talking to his best friend,” Stephanie Sweeney said. “I can’t believe he would be violent. What threatening person is ringing a doorbell wearing shorts?”

Originally from Nicaragua, Espinoza was a U.S. citizen and a “proud and dedicated father who was an active and constant participant in the lives of his sons,” who are 20 and 16, according to the Sweeneys. He was a “warm-hearted and fun-loving friend who always had a smile on his face and kind words for others. He was loved by all who knew him.”

The Sweeneys and the Fords are perturbed by the police’s handling of the case. Despite being located down a driveway behind Dorsey’s home, police made no effort to interview them as part of their investigation, they said. Their only contact with officers occurred that morning when they inquired about the prolonged police presence. Chris Ford said he asked officers on-site if they wanted to interview his daughter, who was likely the last person to speak with Espinoza before his death. They declined, he said.

“Why aren’t they questioning someone in close proximity?” Stephanie Sweeney said. “The lack of questioning concerns us.”

Howard police spokeswoman Sherry Llewellyn said in an email, “Investigators have video of the incident, which occurred at the front of the house. Anyone who has new information about occurrences relevant to the investigation in other areas would be encouraged to contact police.”

In a post on the Howard County Police Department’s Facebook page, a person identifying himself as Espinoza’s 16-year-old son made a comment using his father’s account.

The comment said Espinoza “was shirtless at the time because he was at a pool party. At the time he was intoxicated and confused and ended up at the wrong house by accident. He was completely unarmed and meant no threat to the family.”

“My father lived the American dream while running and owning his own successful . . . company,” he added.

Police believe Espinoza “may have been drinking before the incident,” despite not having a toxicology screen which is done alongside the autopsy. Bruce Goldfarb, a spokesman for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, declined to comment on a timeline of Espinoza’s impending autopsy, saying they “don’t discuss cases that are under investigation.”

Yolanda Vazquez, a spokeswoman for the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office, said the “investigation is ongoing” and no charges against Dorsey have been filed.

The Sweeneys became acquainted with Espinoza 14 years ago when their sons were on the same baseball team. Espinoza graduated from Radford University in 1995 with a degree in marketing, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was the principal senior recruiter for ESPNET Consulting.

Kevin Robinson, a friend and former co-worker of Espinoza, said the media coverage of the killing is “really disturbing” because it doesn’t accurately reflect the man he knew.

“He’s not a criminal,” said Robinson, who lives in Florida. “He does very well financially. He could never be trying to rob someone. Today’s times are a little scary for minorities.”

Dorsey did not respond to requests for comment.

— Baltimore Sun

Baltimore Sun Media Group reporters Cody Boteler, Pamela Wood and Colin Campbell contributed to this story.

