“Situations like this put officers in a no-win situation,” Jones added on Friday night.

His department on Friday night released 1 minute and 18 seconds of Cohen’s body-worn video footage. It shows Berhe charging the officer and the fatal burst of gunfire that sent Berhe sprawling to the pavement — holding his upper chest with his left hand as the knife falls from his right.

AD

AD

Family members of Berhe’s could not be reached for comment Friday.

Cohen, a 17-year veteran of the Montgomery force, has been placed on administrative leave, per protocol, as department detectives continue investigating the shooting. Their probe will be examined by prosecutors from neighboring Howard County under a standing agreement to review each other’s police shootings.

Jones said the encounter followed a 911 call from a resident of the neighborhood where Berhe lived — along Hadden Manor Court in the White Oak area. The 911 caller said Behre had thrown a rock at his window, had told him to call the police, and was still outside holding a large butcher knife, according to Jones.

AD

The body-worn camera recording opens without sound as Cohen is sitting behind the wheel of his police car, having just pulled into the parking lot.

AD

Cohen puts on a mask and climbs out. He spots Berhe, holding a knife, some distance away and draws his weapon, the video shows.

Berhe suddenly starts jogging toward the officer as the officer backs up. Berhe stops after four seconds, getting closer to the officer.

After 30 seconds, audio begins in the recording.

“Put the knife down!” Cohen yells, before lowering his voice, speaking into his radio and telling the dispatcher to boost the speed of backup officers.

“Step ‘em up,” Cohen says. “I’ve got one with a knife refusing to get down on the ground.”

AD

A voice over Cohen’s radio can be heard: “Units heading to the weapons call — step it up priority.”

Berhe starts backing up. Cohen slowly follows, his gun still drawn and staying perhaps 25 feet away.

“Get on the ground! ... Get on the ground!” Cohen yells again.

AD

Twenty seconds pass as Berhe makes his way back to the sidewalk with Cohen slowly following him at a distance. The officer yells three more times for Berhe to get on the ground.

“I don’t want to shoot you!” the sergeant shouts.

A second later, Behre starts running between the two parked cars toward Cohen while holding the knife in his right hand.

The voice of a civilian cries out: “Nelson!” It was not clear who he was referring to or if that was a nickname for Berhe.

AD

On Thursday, the police chief said Berhe had gotten within three to five feet of Cohen when the officer fired his shots. The video shows him getting fairly close, but does not offer the perspective to provide an exact distance.

Audio from the recording captures five gunshots. Behre can be seen falling on his back. The video footage, as released by the department, ends there.

AD

Police officials said that after firing the shots, Cohen and other officers tried to render first aid to Behre. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Over the last two years, how and when Montgomery County Police use fatal force became a source of political and public debate in the suburban county. It factored into last year’s protracted and disjointed search for a new police chief, which ultimately led to the selection of Jones, a longtime department veteran.

AD

Friday evening, the Silver Spring Justice Coalition, which has called for police reforms, released a statement demanding that Montgomery police release all body-cam and civilian video of the fatal shooting of Berhe. As the coalition did so, police officials were preparing to release Cohen’s body-cam footage, and did so about an hour after the coalition’s release. It was not clear Saturday if or when police will release additional video.