A Maryland man is expected to plead guilty to federal child pornography charges Wednesday, according to individuals involved with the case, amid accusations that he hid tiny video cameras in his bathroom, invited young girls to backyard parties with waterslides, and secretly recorded them as they changed and showered.

The year-long case against Jonathan Oldale, 55, has jarred many residents of Somerset, an affluent enclave of 1,200 just outside Washington. A group of parents there recently received a notice of the pending plea, which was confirmed Tuesday by an attorney for Oldale.

“I have disgraced myself with what I have done,” Oldale said in an earlier court hearing, one of several times he has acknowledged the allegations as the case has unfolded. “I realize that there are terrible consequences that come from those actions, and I have inflicted those on my neighbors, neighborhood children and my family.”

A defendant can change his mind before entering a plea and even after pleading. The plea must be accepted by a judge.

Until fall, when Montgomery County police arrested him, Oldale was a fixture in Somerset — deeply involved in the lives of his two children and those in the neighborhood.

He led a Cub Scout pack, took photos for the elementary school yearbook and volunteered as a room parent at school. He launched a small summer camp and threw the backyard splash parties.



Jonathan Oldale, 55. (Montgomery County Police)

“This is a community that is very close, with lots of families, and people feel like they know one another,” resident Aron Schwartz said in an earlier interview after the charges surfaced. “And it’s surprising — very surprising — that we apparently did not know something really important about one of our neighbors.”

On Wednesday, Oldale is expected to plead guilty to one count of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, according to Laura Kelsey Rhodes, one of Oldale’s attorneys.

She declined to comment further but has stressed in earlier court proceedings that there is no indication Oldale distributed the video images or posted them on the Internet.

The terms of the plea agreement — and how much possible prison time Oldale faces — are expected to be detailed at the hearing scheduled at U.S. District Court in Greenbelt. Authorities have said they found videos he took of at least 30 girls.

In October 2017, Montgomery police announced Oldale’s arrest after several months of investigating him. They asserted that, in May 2017, he had placed a hidden camera in a bathroom of the commercial Silver Stars gymnasium in Silver Spring. An employee found the device, prompting a call to police.

According to court documents, the employee discovered the backpack in the restroom near a toilet and under a wet-floor sign. The employee noticed a light coming from what appeared to be a key fob but turned out to be a recording device, police said.

The backpack was traced to Oldale, who authorities say left a backpack in a similar spot three weeks earlier. Police said in October that no images were recorded at the gym.

Police searched Oldale’s house twice last year — in May and in July. Among the electronic devices seized were memory cards found in his office that contained hundreds of videos filmed in the bathroom of his home, according to federal officials.

The videos show multiple cameras were used simultaneously to record what was happening in the bathroom of his home, authorities said in charging Oldale, and show Oldale checking camera angles.

“Mr. Oldale would come into the bathroom,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Baldwin said in court several months ago. “He will check on a camera. He’ll look down at it and make sure the focus is correct and make sure that it’s pointing in the right direction. He did it to the one in the pedestal sink. There’s another video where he comes in, and there’s one that’s pointing from the shower over the commode in the bathroom to the bathroom door. He walks in, he leans in that camera and he artfully pushes it back so that it’s now focusing on the shower.

“You ask yourself, well, why is he doing that?” the prosecutor continued. “Well, 30 seconds later, two young girls come in the bathroom, and they take off their bathing suits, and they get in the shower.”

At that hearing, Oldale said he was sorry for what he’d done and that there “hasn’t been a day since the events in question that I haven’t regretted the hurt that I have caused the children and the parents of Somerset.”