“We didn’t have to go to an option that we didn’t want to have to go to,” said one of the officers, James Logan

The encounter, a week ago, was announced Wednesday by police officials as they released video from one of the officers body-worn cameras.

The suspect, Rodney Taylor-Smith, 47, of Germantown where the store also is, made his second court appearance in the case Wednesday since being locked up last week and undergoing mental health evaluations at the county jail. He is charged with assault and reckless endangerment counts.

Taylor-Smith spoke for about a minute in court.

“I seek not to harm anyone in the community or anyone in the shop upon my release,” he said, adding that he wanted to “endeavor being a citizen who holds the next man [with] dignity.”

Montgomery District Judge Karen Ferretti ordered Taylor-Smith to be transferred to a state psychiatric hospital for treatment. He is due in court again on Dec. 20.

