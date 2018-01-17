Photograph of Steven Slaughter on his mother's cellphone. The photograph was made on prom night and Slaughter was 13 at the time. (Bonnie Jo Mount/Washington Post)

D.C.’s mayor and police chief made a public plea Wednesday for help in solving the slaying this past weekend of a 14-year-old boy, who was shot outside a church and described as a bystander.

The youth, Steven Slaughter, had been walking home with friends from a 7-Eleven when he was struck about 7 p.m. Sunday in front of Garden Memorial Presbyterian Church, near 18th Street and Minnesota Avenue SE.

Steven, a ninth-grader at Friendship Collegiate Academy who dreamed of playing college football and was known for his stylish dress, died at a hospital.

Steven was shot a block from his house, and the shooting sent his friends running for cover as the gunshots rang out. Police said they do not believe Steven was the intended target. Residents reported hearing about five gunshots.

On Wednesday, Police Chief Peter Newsham and Mayor Muriel E. Bowser came to church to plead for help from the public.

Steven Slaughter, 14, was walking home with friends when he was fatally shot Sunday. “Another Washingtonian whose future will not be realized,” D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser lamented. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

“I share the outrage,” Bowser told reporters at the spot where the teen was shot. “Another Washingtonian whose future will not be realized.”

Steven’s family remains in mourning.

“Everybody who came across him, they loved him,” Steven’s mother, Tiffanie Jones, 35, told a reporter earlier this week. “They could feel his energy.” The victim was known as “Pooh” since birth, because he was pudgy.

It stuck, his family said, fitting his warm personality. “He was soft, lovable,” said his uncle, Nicholas Gaither, 37. Relatives said he was dedicated to football, and when he understood that colleges look at grades in addition to ability on the field, they said he improved in school.

One witness described the shooting on Monday and said she heard the shots and saw a teenage boy running away from the scene. Another saw a commotion at a bus stop and two boys chasing each other.

Bowser lamented Wednesday that “it is likely that another young person was on the other end of the gun.”

The District has recorded five homicides since Jan. 1, including Steven and two 17-year-olds. Seven youths, ages 16 and 17, were killed in the District last year, including a 16-year-old high school senior shot during an attempted robbery, a 17-year-old killed over his Air Jordan sneakers and a 17-year-old police sergeant’s daughter struck by a stray bullet days away from heading to college. There were 116 homicides in the District in 2017, down from 135 in 2016 and 162 in 2015.

Maryland and Virginia also had homicides involving juveniles. Some cases were random attacks, others brutal gang violence. Still others in petty disputes, such as in a fight over a video game.