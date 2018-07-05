When the FBI knocked on his front door last December, Sean Duncan says he ran out the back carrying a thumbdrive full of child pornography. He broke it in half and doused it in cleaning solution.

Duncan faces sentencing Friday in Alexandria federal court. But in a sign of how strange his criminal case has been, prosecutors say he might be lying in an effort to conceal ties to terrorism or other crimes.

Under his plea agreement to charges of obstruction of justice and receipt of child pornography, Duncan will go to prison for between 15 and 20 years.

The FBI was at the 22-year-old’s Sterling, Va. home because of his interest in radical Islam, not child pornography. He also remains under investigation by authorities in Pennsylvania after the death of his infant son earlier that year, according to court papers.

Prosecutors said in court papers that while he convicted on the child pornography charge, he is also a potential terrorist who may have been involved in his son’s death. They argued he deserves the highest possible sentence.

Images were found on Duncan’s smartphones of Islamic State beheadings and propaganda videos, alongside sexually explicit images of pre-pubescent children.

One such photo showed Duncan’s own infant female relative, according to court papers.

He had searched for information on weapons, and body armor, and he talked to extremists online about making bombs or traveling to Syria.

“Regardless of what was on the thumb drive, a prison sentence of 20 years is necessary to protect the public from Duncan’s terrorism-related activity,” Assistant U.S. Attorneys Colleen Garcia and Gordon Kromberg wrote in their sentencing papers. “A sentence of 20 years is also necessary to protect minors, and particularly infants and Duncan’s relatives, from further abuse by the defendant.”

They also say he appears to still be hiding something.

“The investigators believe that he . . .has withheld important information,” they wrote.

Defense attorneys counter that Duncan is an overgrown child whose own history of abuse and mental illness helped draw him into an online world of violence and depravity. The lowest possible sentence of 15 years in prison, they say, is punishment enough.

“Sean Duncan is not a hardened career criminal,” public defenders Geremy Kamens and Elizabeth Mullins write in their sentencing filing. “In the anonymity of the online world, he did and said things that were totally at odds with his outward persona.”

He has been “totally forthcoming,” with investigators, they say, and was “devastated” when his son choked on baby formula.

Duncan was raised in Baltimore, bouncing between what defense attorneys describe as abusive and neglectful homes where he was exposed to lead paint. At three, they say, he was molested by an older boy. A rare childhood friend died. He spent years looking at first adult and then child pornography online, even though he told a psychologist he felt “repulsed after and while looking at it.”

The summer before his senior year he discovered Islam, and that year classmates helped him convert.

While the Muslims he met in school and at his local mosque opposed extremism, Duncan found radicals on social media and began talking to them about joining the Islamic State or committing terrorist attacks.

“Sean never intended to actually fight in Syria, and his underlying motivation for these comments was an embarrassingly juvenile one: he wanted to see them naked,” his attorneys argue.

“I was a poser,” Duncan himself said in the filing.

He met his wife in an Arabic language class and married her ten months later, although he was an 18-year-old high school graduate and she a doctor 15 years his senior.

His family was disturbed by his conversion and the marriage, and his mother called the FBI to say the couple planned to honeymoon in Turkey.

“Sean was too young to be married and father a child,” his sister wrote in a letter to the court. “Sean is still a kid himself.”

He and his wife were turned away at the airport in Turkey and returned to the U.S., after which Duncan changed his phone number and Facebook account.

He and his wife moved to Pittsburgh when she got a medical fellowship. At home alone while his wife worked, he immersed himself in both extremism and child pornography.

The couple moved to Northern Virginia after their six-month-old son died suddenly in June of 2017. The cause of death was inconclusive, according to the defense, and Duncan denies any involvement.

They also say he turned away from extremism on his own by that point, telling an undercover FBI informant in August she “should not go” to Syria.

But law enforcement saw in that same conversation reason to search Duncan’s home, citing his reference to “referrals” that help people join the Islamic State.