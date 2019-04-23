An ice cream truck caught fire Monday on the Mall. (DC Fire and EMS department photo)

It might seem an uncommon combination of heat and cold, but an ice cream truck caught fire Monday afternoon on the National Mall.

If the fire and ice did not seem a jarring juxtaposition, a bystander’s video shows a firetruck driving past the flaming vehicle without appearing to slow down.

On its Twitter feed the D.C. Fire and EMS department said the fire broke out as the truck was on the east side of 14th Street on the Mall between Madison and Jefferson Drives.

It was not clear Monday night why the truck, which presumably carries cold cargo, became hot enough to catch fire.

The vehicle was heavily damaged, but no injuries were reported, the fire department said.

Investigators went to the scene to determine a cause, according to the department.



An explanation was available for the seemingly surreal few seconds of video that showed a fire truck passing the fire.

As it turned out, the explanation involved food and food vending. The closest hydrant to the fire “was blocked,” the fire department said, “by another food truck.”

