The family of slain Fairfax County teen Jholie Moussa said Friday she had a restraining order against the ex-boyfriend charged in her killing and they believe the slaying was the result of an abusive relationship.

The family’s first comments on a potential motive for the killing came as Fairfax County police held a news conference to announce the arrest of the 18-year-old in the case, saying dive teams were searching an Alexandria-area pond for evidence.

“It was, ‘If I can’t have you, no one can,’” Veronica Eyenga, Jholie’s aunt, said of the January killing. “So many of our girls are finding themselves in these domestic violence situations.”

Fairfax County police declined to comment on a motive in the case but said at the news conference for the first time that the ex-boyfriend had been violent with Jholie on two separate occasions prior to her death, assaulting and strangling her.

The Washington Post is not naming the man because he is charged as a juvenile in the case. The killing occurred when he was 17. Fairfax County prosecutors said they likely will move to have him charged as an adult.

Eyenga said she was unsure how long Jholie had dated the suspect, but they had met at Mount Vernon High School where Jholie was a 10th grader. Eyenga said her niece loved the suspect “once upon a time,” and the family thought he had loved her. She said she wished the suspect had gotten help for his problems.

“It’s comforting to know that someone is being held accountable for what he did to Jholie,” Eyenga said. “It’s both a comfort and a pain, since we have to relive her killing all over again.”

At the news conference, Fairfax County Police Maj. Rich Perez declined to discuss what evidence divers were searching for in a neighborhood pond near the corner of Pondside Terrace and Pole Road, but the location is only about a mile from where Jholie’s body was found.

Jholie was last seen leaving her home in the 4200 block of Sonia Court about 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 12, according to a post on Facebook by her mother. She told her sister that she would be right back but didn’t text again until about 8 p.m. to say she was going to a party in Norfolk. That was the last time her family heard from her.

Her family reported her missing the next day, sparking a search for the girl. Police said they had no indication at the outset of the case that Jholie was in harm’s way, but the family has criticized authorities for not taking their claims that she was in danger more seriously.

Days later, police upgraded her situation to endangered after authorities uncovered undisclosed information that led them to believe she might be in trouble. During the course of the investigation, police found that Jholie’s ex-boyfriend had assaulted her and he was arrested.

Police discovered Jholie’s body on Jan. 25 off a path in Woodlawn Park, which Perez said they had searched three or four times previously, including on the weekend that Jholie was reported missing. Police said for the first time Friday her body was discovered in a shallow grave.

Police said the suspect, who is from the Alexandria area of Fairfax County, lived a short distance from Woodlawn Park. The man was named as a person of interest in Jholie’s killing after her body was found.

A Virginia medical examiner attributed Jholie’s death to asphyxiation and blunt-force trauma.

“We did everything possible to find Jholie,” Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin C. Roessler Jr. said at the news conference.

Roessler took the unusual step of criticizing a new Virginia law that bars police from naming juvenile victims of crime unless authorities get the consent of parents. Fairfax County police officials said it took hours to get parental consent to name Jholie after her body was discovered.

The delay didn’t hinder the investigation, but police officials said it keeps them from being transparent with the community and hurts grieving families. Roessler said the law should be changed.

“Unfortunately, we had to go to the family and seek written consent [to release Jholie’s name],” Roessler said. “This was a family that was suffering. . . . We are in the position of re-traumatizing families across our jurisdiction.”

Police said the suspect was arrested on Thursday shortly after he was released from serving a sentence in one of the previous attacks on Jholie. His family could not be reached for comment and it was unclear who his attorney is. The man is scheduled to make his initially appearance in court on the murder charge at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

Eyenga said Jholie’s family has formed an organization called Not A Runaway, which is working to create an Amber-Alert-type warning for children who have disappeared but there is not immediate evidence to show if they were abducted. An Amber Alert is only triggered in cases where there is a reasonable belief of an abduction.

Eyenga described Jholie as a “goofy child,” who was always laughing, dancing and singing. Members of Jholie’s family attended the police news conference and some wore T-shirts that read “#justice4jholie.”

Eyenga said her niece’s death was like losing a daughter.

“I thought I had a purpose before, but my purpose is to prevent other Jholies,” she said.