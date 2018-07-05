Makeshift Fourth of July fireworks created an unusually busy day for police and fire officials in the Washington region and left at least a dozen people injured — some seriously, officials said.

In Washington, where fire officials said they treated eight people for fireworks-related injuries, a child suffered burns to the forearms. Officials did not release the age of the child.

Another person received burns to the face, and another ended up with debris in their eye, according to the D.C. Fire and EMS Department.

Officials said they answered 204 non-EMS calls — about twice as many as a normal day, and an unusually high number compared with previous Independence Days, a spokesman for the department said. And they responded to 86 fires, most related to fireworks.

In Prince George’s County, two adolescent males suffered burns in separate fireworks-related incidents in District Heights and Seat Pleasant, officials said. Both were taken to hospitals.

A man in Montgomery County received severe burns to his upper body after a bottle rocket exploded in his face, officials said. Authorities responded to the incident in the 2200 block of Windham Lane in Wheaton and took the man to the burn unit at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in the District, according to the Montgomery County Fire Department.

And in Anne Arundel County, a 21-year-old man suffered critical injuries to his hands while trying to light an illegal firework at a party Tuesday, officials said.

Firefighters responded at 9:17 p.m. to reports of an injury in the 8300 block of Elvaton Road in Millersville. Paramedics took the man to Curtis National Hand Center in Baltimore with injuries that were believed to be non-life-threatening, according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

Investigators found that partygoers had brought illegal fireworks purchased in Pennsylvania to the event.

The victim was holding a mortar tube in his hand when it exploded, causing “catastrophic injuries to both of his hands,” officials said. No other injuries were reported, and no criminal charges were filed.

In a separate incident, an 11-year-old girl was being treated Thursday after receiving second-degree burns Wednesday night on her right wrist and abdomen from a sparkler purchased in Glen Burnie, officials said.

While fireworks that explode are illegal in the District, Fairfax and Arlington counties, and all are prohibited in Maryland, hundreds of illegal fireworks likely were ignited in the region Wednesday night.

Alexandria fire officials confiscated 20 pounds of fireworks, and Montgomery County Fire and EMS confiscated some “but nothing big,” according to a spokesman.

D.C. police posted photos to Twitter of the 45,000 fireworks it had confiscated around the city.

About 9 p.m. Wednesday, police confiscated 20 packages of fireworks from the front porch of Mack James, a longtime Columbia Heights resident, according to his family.

Officers also momentarily put James — a former Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner — in handcuffs, his wife, Sandra James, 61, said.

“We spent our money to do this just like every year so that neighbors would enjoy it,” Sandra James said. “And this year, they just came and took everything away.”

Mack James has spent over three decades shooting off homemade firecrackers on the Fourth of July.

Local law enforcement has typically turned a blind eye to the homemade — and mostly illegal — neighborhood tradition, according to a story first reported by DCist .

A D.C. fire official said that when they “become aware of individuals selling illegal fireworks, then we take affirmative action, and we confiscate them.”

He declined to elaborate on the department’s policies for enforcing the confiscation of illegal fireworks. Certain items such as sparklers are legal in the District, but “if it explodes or if it goes airborne, it’s illegal,” the spokesman said.

D.C. police did not respond to requests for comment on James being handcuffed.