The victim sought Shirzadi’s assistance in his position at the mosque, but police said Shirzadi had the girl meet him at various locations around Fairfax County where he would sexually assault her in his car.
Police said they interviewed multiple witnesses and reviewed digital evidence, before arresting Shirzadi on Tuesday. Shirzadi was released from the Fairfax County jail on his personal recognizance.
Shirzadi’s case was not yet listed in online court records, so it could not be determined if he had an attorney. Shirzadi could not be reached on cellphone numbers listed for him.
Shirzadi served as the imam at the mosque for the past nine years, police said. Officials from the Mustafa Center did not immediately return requests for comment about the criminal charges.
Police are asking anyone who believes Shirzadi had inappropriate contact with their child to reach out to detectives.