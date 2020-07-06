Before the shootings, gang members surveilled Medrano-Campos’s movements to learn what time he left for work, police said in a series of affidavits in Montgomery County District Court. The gunmen opened fire at 7:06 a.m., court records said.

The motive, according to court filings and police commanders, appears to have been an earlier dispute Medrano-Campos had with one of the suspects over the suspect’s alleged break-in at Medrano-Campos’s apartment.

AD

AD

“By all accounts, he was a hard-working guy who was headed to work that morning,” Capt. Edward Pallas, director of the major crimes division at the Montgomery County Police Department, said in an earlier interview.

After the initial five arrests, officials at Immigration and Customs Enforcement said they were aware that four suspects — Carlos Andres Orellana, 21; Oscar Effrain Zavala-Urrea, 19; Romeo Almengor Oxlaj-Lopez, 20; and Victor Alfonso Cruz-Orellana, 21 — had entered the United States illegally from Central America as unaccompanied minors and were transferred to the custody of the U.S. Office of Refugee Resettlement.

On Monday, ICE said it had learned the fifth initial suspect — Daniel E. Huezo Landaverde, 19 — was unlawfully present in the country, as was Lainez-Martinez.

AD

New court records show that investigators linked Lainez-Martinez to the case via the phone records of another suspect and through Lainez-Martinez’s purported nickname, “Grifo.” Investigators also studied the historical locations of Lainez-Martinez’s mobile phone, asserting that it was near the victim’s parking lot at 7:07 a.m. on the day of the homicide.

AD

All six suspects were being held Monday on no-bond status in the Montgomery County jail.

Esteban Gergely, an attorney for Oxlaj-Lopez, said his client is “one-hundred percent innocent of all charges,” adding that prosecutors have “failed to produce any concrete evidence as of yet tying him to this crime or any other criminal activity, for that matter.”

AD

Gergely said his client should be released pending trial. “We will gladly demonstrate to any jury his innocence,” Gergely said.

Maricé Morales, an attorney who has been retained to represent Zavala-Urrea in the preliminary portion of the case, declined to comment. Sean McKee, an attorney for Orellana, declined to comment. An attorney for Cruz-Orellana could not be reached for comment. Court records do not show attorneys yet for Lainez-Martinez or Landaverde.

AD

“These arrests show that dangerous members of MS-13, who may also be in the country illegally, do indeed reside in our community,” said Francisco Madrigal, the acting Baltimore Field Office director for ICE. “These cases highlight why we push for cooperation among law enforcement agencies.”

AD

Exactly how much cooperation ICE receives in Montgomery County has long been a source of debate and tension. ICE officials have pushed for closer cooperation. But Montgomery officials have long maintained that too much cooperation with ICE ultimately backfires on public safety because it makes victims and witnesses too reluctant to come forward.

In the case of the killing of Medrano-Campos, court records show that detectives got help from at least four witnesses. How much they feared the police or felt comfortable speaking with them was not detailed in the records.