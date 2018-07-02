At a memorial service for slain journalist Rob Hiaasen, his brother, Carl Hiaasen, embraces his widow, Maria Hiaasen. (Calla Kessler/The Washington Post)

When Rob Hiaasen’s three kids were young, he wrote each of them a journal that he planned to share with them as they grew up.

At one point, while penning the one for his daughter Samantha, he wrote: “It just dawned on me that this book is upside down. Forgive me, I am often upside down myself.”

As hundreds of family members and friends celebrated Hiaasen’s life at a memorial service Monday, crowded under a tent at the Irvine Nature Center in Owings Mills, Md., it was quips like that they remembered: funny, kind, loving.

Hiaasen and four of his colleagues at the Capital Gazette were killed Thursday when, police say, a man with a vendetta against the Annapolis news outlet fired a shotgun through the newsroom’s glass doors and at the staffers working there.

Police charged Jarrod Ramos, 38, with five counts of murder for the targeted shootings.

“Today, Dad, we are all upside down without you,” Samantha Hiaasen said at the memorial where she, sister Hannah Hiaasen and brother Ben Hiaasen all spoke. “My world is upside down without you, but I’m remembering every memory, along with your humor, and of course still feeling all of your love forever, so that we can get a little more right side up.”



Nearly 500 people attended the service for Rob Hiaasen at the Irvine Nature Center in Owings Mills, Md. (Calla Kessler/The Washington Post)

At the memorial, Hiaasen’s longtime friend Kevin Cowherd said he won’t remember Hiaasen as a victim of a shooting. Instead, the author said he will remember his former desk-mate at the Baltimore Sun as a tireless mentor to young writers and a devoted teacher of his craft.

As a journalism lecturer at the University of Maryland at College Park, Hiaasen had a message for his students at a time when he saw press freedom under siege, Cowherd said:

“Rob was telling these young people of College Park, ‘Hey, we need you out there, we need you reporting the facts, we need you telling the truth,’ ” Cowherd said Monday. “So that’s how I’m going to remember my great friend, Rob Hiaasen.”

Hiaasen was a veteran columnist who joined the Capital Gazette in 2010 as an assistant editor after more than a decade at the Baltimore Sun.



Maria Hiaasen, wife of Rob Hiaasen, is embraced by fellow teacher Elaine Kasmer during a service to honor Hiaasen’s husband, Rob, who was shot with four others in the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis on Thursday. (Calla Kessler/The Washington Post)

Hiaasen, who was 59, grew up near Fort Lauderdale, Fla., the youngest of four children. In elementary school, he met Paul Stiff, who would be one of his closest lifelong friends.

Stiff recalled the teenage Hiaasen as a star on the football field and in the classroom. He was in student government and the first one chosen for pickup games.

“He had the vocabulary of a college student in the seventh grade,” Stiff said. “He was the centerpiece of our childhood friend group.”

The two roomed together in their first semester of college and were the best men at each other’s weddings.

When they moved to different states, Stiff and Hiaasen kept up their friendship by writing to one another, first letters, then emails and texts. Stiff cherished this communication, he said, because of his friend’s well-crafted ­replies.

“He was my inspiration for the use of our language,” he told the mourners.

Hiaasen’s brother, Carl, a journalist and author, wrote down one word as he prepared for the memorial: “grace.”

“My brother was a person of phenomenal grace,” he said.

He was also determined, even headstrong, Carl Hiaasen said, whether defending his oft-misbehaving childhood dog or writing about a prisoner wrongfully convicted.

“When Rob believed in something, he was tireless and he would not back down,” Carl Hiaasen said. “He would stay with the story and stay with the cause.”

He was also, his sister Judy added with a laugh, his mother’s favorite.

“Rob was everybody’s favorite,” she said.

Hiaasen’s wife, Maria, remembered the two new Adirondack chairs the couple just bought for the back porch at their house in Timonium, Md. They had finally coaxed the grass into growing over their backyard. The two would sit and sip wine, Hiaasen pointing out birds.

“He taught me that quiet is good for you,” Maria Hiaasen said of her husband of 33 years.

“Let your mind be still,” she remembered him telling her.

“I’m still trying,” she said.

In the journal he gave to Ben, Hiaasen pondered his own future. Would he ever write a book? Would he write for a national magazine? What would he write about?

“I’ll be writing something, somewhere, all of my life,” Hiaasen wrote. “Destiny, I suppose. Part of me can’t wait until you read this. Maybe you’ll call me on the phone, and tell me what you think.”