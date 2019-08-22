A surveillance video captured this photo of six women who police said stole $24,000 worth of cell phones from a Verizon store in Gaithersburg. (Montgomery County Police)

It only took about a minute, police said, for six women to steal $24,000 worth of cellphones from a Verizon store in Gaithersburg.

Montgomery County Police released a surveillance video from the store showing some of the suspects and are asking for the public’s help in identifying them. Police said the incident unfolded at about 6:30 p.m. on July 18 at the Verizon store on Copley Place.

In the video, two women come into the store with a small child. While one of the women asked for help, the other women moved around the store.

Then another suspect, who “appeared to be pregnant” police said, went into a storeroom and stole the phones. Police said the other suspects “then overwhelmed the employee” before they all left.

They fled in a dark-colored minivan.

Detectives said they think the women wore long skirts to try to hide the stolen phones. And the woman who was pretending to be pregnant was trying to use “that area of her clothing” to also hide the phones.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the incident, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call 240-773-5770.

