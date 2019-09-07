To be street-wise aids in survival in many places, but wary street wisdom is often acquired through unpleasant events such as the one that happened Friday afternoon on the edge of Capitol Hill.

It was a robbery, and it occurred, according to D.C. police accounts, about 4:45 p.m­. at 15th and D streets SE, a residential rowhouse neighborhood, just beyond the eastern edge of Capitol Hill.

It began, as told by police, with what might in many circumstances seem the most casual, or even friendly, efforts to initiate conversation. A police account said someone asked the victim “where he was from.” But this was no friendly encounter.

The inquirer suddenly punched the victim in the face.

Then, police said, the robber “proceeded to take the victim’s cellphone and earphones.”

After that, the robber fled.

Police said they were looking for a black male who was about 16 or 17 and about 5-foot-9 and who wore a white shirt and blue jeans.

Accounts of street robberies often show similarities to this one, with seemingly innocuous inquiries such as a request for the time or a light, possibly intended to put the victim off-guard.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news