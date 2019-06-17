The vehicle used by burglars to ram the front of a gun store in Montgomery County. (Montgomery County Police)

The five masked burglars, police say, were warned.

It was 2:36 a.m., outside a gun store in Montgomery County, Md., and remotely the owner had received an alert via his alarm system that they were lurking outside. He saw them and through a speaker system told them police had been called and were on their way, detectives wrote in an arrest affidavit made public Monday.

The charging documents against Brandon Jackson, 17, the first public filings in the case, offer details about the brazen break-in last week at the United Gun Shop in the Rockville-North Bethesda area of the county.

The suspects didn’t heed the warning, police said. Instead, according to police, one climbed into a Subaru Outback and rammed into a wall of the store, allowing others to swarm in and grab guns before heading to a getaway car.

The heist — which ended with one dead after a police officer fired on the fleeing car as it reportedly sped toward the officer — followed a similar break-in the night before at a gun shop when burglars used a stolen van to force their way into the Howard County store. The charging documents show why police believe the two burglaries are related: When investigators eventually arrested Jackson, he was in a car with a bag of guns, three of them allegedly stolen from the Montgomery store and one from the Howard shop.

Montgomery County police said Friday that 10 guns stolen from United Gun Shop are still missing. Howard County police said Monday that 14 of 18 guns stolen from Fox’s Firearms on June 12 have not been recovered.



Terrence Massey Jr. (Montgomery County Police)

Jackson, who has been charged as an adult in the Montgomery break-in, was ordered to remain in jail without bond pending trial during a bail review hearing Friday, according to online court records. A Montgomery County District Court judge ordered the same Monday for Terrence Massey Jr., who police said is Jackson’s 21-year-old brother and also was arrested in the burglary. A third suspect, a 15-year-old, was charged as a juvenile and has not been publicly named.

Detectives “are still investigating and working to identify if there are additional suspects,” said Capt. Tom Jordan, a Montgomery County Police spokesman.

Charging documents released Monday detail how Jackson, Massey and the teen were arrested after allegedly fleeing police and abandoning their getaway car not far from United Gun Shop, in the 5400 block of Randolph Road.

[One person fatally shot by police, four others sought after gun store burglary in Montgomery County]

After Officer John Gloss fired at the white Mercedes-Benz SUV that had sped from the store, four men bailed and ran, charging documents state. In the car,, with its doors flung open in the middle of the road, investigators found several discarded cellphones and a Social Security card and credit card with Jackson’s name, according to the charging documents. Police also found Marquis Weems, 17, of Anne Arundel dead from the officer’s shot in the back seat.

Around 4 a.m., one of the suspects called a woman, Mirakle Smith, to pick them up, charging documents state. Smith arrived in a neighborhood about a mile from the Montgomery gun shop, flashed her headlights, and the four suspects piled into her car before she drove them to the Annapolis area, where Jackson and Massey live, according to charging documents and details from Smith’s bail review Monday. Smith’s defense attorney said at the hearing it did not appear that Smith took part in the store burglary. Police later found a blue price tag that matched one of the guns from the Montgomery burglary in her home, charging documents said.

Smith, 20, of Elkridge, Md., has been charged with being an accessory after a crime and was allowed a $10,000 bond Monday.

After the break-in, investigators in Montgomery contacted Anne Arundel County police and learned from a school resource officer who knew Weems that he and Jackson were friends, according to charging documents.

Shortly after the shooting, the charging documents state, police set up surveillance outside Jackson’s home and saw him, a woman and two males getting into a gray Honda Accord with Massey handing over a bag to those inside.

They drove around the neighborhood before police pulled them over. On the floorboard near Jackson’s feet, the charging documents state, was a bag with five guns — three stolen from United Gun Shop in Montgomery County and one from Fox’s Firearms of the Laurel area in Howard County. Police also recovered body armor and ammunition from the car, according to charging documents.

Jackson was arrested.

[From 2017: More than 30 weapons stolen from gun shop in Rockville]

Jackson’s brother, Massey, who was still at home, was also arrested, wearing what appeared to be the same gray New Balance shoes one of the burglary suspects is seen wearing on surveillance video, the charging document states.

Massey’s public defender said during his bail review that but for the similar looking shoes, there does not appear to be evidence Massey was involved in the Montgomery County gun store break-in.

At the time of the Maryland break-in, Massey had been out on bond in a Prince George’s County case, prosecutors said, in which he faces drug and felony gun charges stemming from an incident in May.

In Montgomery, Massey has been charged with conspiracy to commit second-degree burglary; second-degree burglary; and a firearms charge, online court records show. Jackson is accused of the same offenses, and an added charge of being a minor in possession of a firearm, according to court records. Massey and a 15-year-old also have been charged in the Howard County burglary.

Because juvenile cases are not public, it was not clear what counts have been filed against the 15-year-old and if that suspect is the same in both cases.

Gloss, the officer who fired his weapon, remains on administrative leave.

Read more:

Four women said he raped them after they’d passed out. Will a new law enable all four to testify?

Police identify transgender woman found slain in D.C. suburb

Maryland millionaire Daniel Beckwitt gets nine years in death of worker building secret tunnel.

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news