An investigator leaves the fire-damaged home in Northwest Washington where four people were found dead May 14, 2105. The victims were Savvas Savopoulos, 46; his wife, Amy, 47; their son, Philip, 10 (not shown); and the family’s housekeeper, Veralicia “Vera” Figueroa, 57. (AP, Tony Powell/Washington Life Magazine/Veralicia Figueroa's family)

After six weeks of presenting hundreds of pieces of evidence and testimony from dozens of witnesses, federal prosecutors and defense attorneys Monday are scheduled to make their closing arguments in a D.C. quadruple-murder trial.

Security is likely to be heightened as D.C. Superior Court officials are expecting dozens of spectators in Courtroom 203 for the conclusion of the trial of Daron Wint. The Lanham, Md., man is charged with killing three members of a wealthy Northwest Washington family and their housekeeper.

Closing arguments are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. An overflow courtroom has been set up to allow additional visitors to listen to the proceedings in one of the most horrific murder cases in the District. The jury could begin deliberations as early as Tuesday.

Wint, 37, is charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder, kidnapping and arson in the May 14, 2015, slayings of Savvas Savopoulos, 46; his wife, Amy, 47; their son, Philip, 10; and the family’s housekeeper, Veralicia “Vera” Figueroa, 57.

The victims, who were restrained, beaten, stabbed and strangled, were found in upstairs bedrooms of the Savopoulos home in Northwest D.C. They had been doused with gasoline and the house was set on fire.

Prosecutors say Wint — who once worked as a welder for the Savopoulos family’s custom iron manufacturing business — committed the crimes to get a $40,000 ransom. Authorities say Wint forced Savvas Savopoulos to have the money delivered to the house while Wint had the four victims restrained for some 36 hours. Wint is the only person charged in the case.



Daron Dylon Wint (Reuters)

[Man indicted on 20 counts in killings of Savopoulos family, housekeeper]

Wint’s public defenders contend that their client had no involvement in the killings and was set up by his brother and half brother to take blame for the crimes.

The brothers each took the stand and denied having anything to do with the killings. Neither was charged in the case.

The trial had several unexpected moments including when Wint took the witness stand and calmly told the jury that his half brother, Darrell, had lured him to the house with the promise of a part-time painting and drywalling job.

Wint testified that when he got to the house, his brother tried to get him to participate in a burglary of the home. He said he left the house, never knowing there were any victims inside.

Daron Wint offered an explanation of how his DNA came to be found on pizza crust at the house, saying that his brother had given him the pizza because he was hungry. He also testified that Darrell Wint gave him $6,000 after the slayings.

[Suspect in D.C. quadruple killing testifies he was lured to crime scene, never saw victims]

Prosecutors have said that if Wint is convicted, they will seek a prison sentence for him of life without parole.