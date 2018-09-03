As part of an effort to call attention to a persistent crime, D.C. police recently surveyed more than 300 cars on Capitol Hill and in nearby neighborhoods, finding a large proportion with valuables in sight, unlocked doors or both.

Locking doors and keeping valuables out of sight are two practices police urge to try to prevent thefts from vehicles.

Specifically, police in the 1st District said that on Wednesday they looked at more than 200 cars and found 76 for which the anti-theft advice apparently went unheeded.

Two days later, 37 cars appeared to show vulnerabilities out of more than 100 checked.

By rough calculation, about a third of the vehicles showed signs that not all precautions had been taken.

It was not clear from the surveys how many of the cars had unlocked doors, as opposed to those that were locked but had valuables in sight.

However, in response to thefts around the country, it has been suggested that car owners might actually benefit from leaving their vehicles unlocked.

According to this school of thought, potential thieves, faced with locked doors, might smash windows to gain access.

The idea is that a small loss from theft might be less costly than replacing a window.