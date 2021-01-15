The Park Service also said the Memorial Bridge and parts of major thoroughfares downtown, including Constitution, Pennsylvania and Independence avenues, would be blocked.
D.C. and federal officials scheduled a noon news conference during which they were expected to announce additional security measures. Speakers were to include D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and officials from Metro and the National Guard.
The measures are the latest in a tightening security cordon around the nation’s capital that already includes a downtown security zone and more than 20,000 National Guard troops stationed around the city.
Officials are trying to head off a repeat of the violence that struck the Capitol on Jan. 6. Threats of violence have surfaced on social media around rallies planned for Sunday and Inauguration Day.
The extraordinary measures will largely bar the general public from viewing the inauguration in person. D.C. officials have urged people to stay away from the city over the next week.
Federal officials asked Virginia authorities to close bridges into D.C. from Saturday to next Thursday, except for the Key and Chain bridges, according to people familiar with the calls. No final decision had been made by Thursday evening.
The U.S. Capitol Police also announced Thursday that the Capitol will be closed to the public on Inauguration Day.
Metro officials are closing 13 rail stations and divert bus routes in a security perimeter that encompasses the White House, Capitol and parts of downtown D.C. beginning Friday. Airbnb has canceled or blocked reservations for the D.C. metro area for the week leading up to the inauguration.