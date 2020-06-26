By Martin Weil closeMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowJune 26, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDTAn infant died after being left in a car in Fairfax County, Va., on Friday, the county police said.The child was found unresponsive in the car in the 6400 block of Meriwether Lane in the Springfield area, the county police said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThey said the infant died after being taken to a hospital.Police said detectives were on their way to the scene. Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local newsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.