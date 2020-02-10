Police said they have not made an arrest in the case and that the investigation remains open.

A police report says the young victim had been taken to Children’s National Hospital on Thursday afternoon for a “medical emergency.”

The report says the infant arrived unconscious and died at 2:44 p.m.

Police said the injuries occurred in the 1600 block of New York Avenue NE, between the neighborhoods of Ivy City and Brentwood.

AD

The police report identifies the location as the Quality Inn and Suites. A spokeswoman for the D.C. Department of Human Services said the District contracts that hotel exclusively for homeless families.

AD