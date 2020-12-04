Police identified the victim as Makenzie Anderson.
A police spokeswoman said Anderson took her daughter to Children’s Hospital on the afternoon of Feb. 6 for a medical emergency. Police said Makenzie was unconscious when she arrived and died that day.
The D.C. medical examiner’s office ruled Makenzie’s death a homicide from blunt force trauma to the head.
Police said Makenzie was injured inside a room at the Quality Inn and Suites in the 1600 block of New York Avenue NE, between the neighborhoods of Ivy City and Brentwood.
A spokeswoman for the D.C. Department of Human Services said at the time that the District contracted that hotel exclusively for homeless families.