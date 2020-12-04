A 27-year-old woman was arrested Friday and charged with killing her 11-month-old daughter in Northeast Washington in February, according to D.C. police.

Tyra Anderson of Southeast Washington was taken into custody on a warrant Friday and charged with first-degree murder and cruelty to children, police said.

Anderson did not make an initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Friday, and it could not be determined whether she has an attorney.

Police identified the victim as Makenzie Anderson.

A police spokeswoman said Anderson took her daughter to Children’s Hospital on the afternoon of Feb. 6 for a medical emergency. Police said Makenzie was unconscious when she arrived and died that day.

The D.C. medical examiner’s office ruled Makenzie’s death a homicide from blunt force trauma to the head.

Police said Makenzie was injured inside a room at the Quality Inn and Suites in the 1600 block of New York Avenue NE, between the neighborhoods of Ivy City and Brentwood.

A spokeswoman for the D.C. Department of Human Services said at the time that the District contracted that hotel exclusively for homeless families.