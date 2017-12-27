Lt. Jeff Wood wears falconry gear to hold an adult female eagle found with a broken wing. The eagle was taken to a rehabilitation center. (Charles County Sheriff’s Office )

Eagles are unlikely to know the calendar, and it is improbable that a mature bald eagle chose Christmas Eve to be lying alongside a road in the Washington suburbs, grounded by a serious injury.

It might be thought even less probable that on the night the female eagle was found in Charles County, just the right person was on duty in the sheriff’s office; an official who happens, authorities said, to be a falconer, skilled in handling birds of prey.

So, for a 40-inch long eagle, disabled by injury on Christmas Eve, things probably worked out better than might be reasonably expected.

After the eagle, a majestic creature of the skies and a national symbol, was found on the ground at the side of Oaks Road in Bryantown, Md., the call, according to the sheriff’s office, went out for Lt. Jeff Wood, who is a shift commander.

It would appear that Wood might have been the person to call no matter where the eagle was located or when she was found. But as it happened it was found on Christmas Eve in the county where he was on duty.

According to the sheriff’s office, Wood showed up quickly with the equipment needed for handling hawks and falcons and birds of that type.

As described by the sheriff’s office, he “gently scooped the eagle up.” Then, the account said, he placed the 11.6 pound bird in a special box for transporting eagles.

He took it to a raptor rehab facility, which according to the sheriff’s office, opened its doors on Christmas Eve to make room for the eagle and to care for it.

According to its website, the facility, the Owl Moon Raptor Center, is located in upper Montgomery County and specializes in birds of prey.

It said its mission is to rescue and rehabilitate the injured, sick and orphaned among these birds and return them in good condition to the wild.

The eagle was determined to have a broken right wing, the sheriff’s office said. About two months of care will be needed, the office said.