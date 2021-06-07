D.C. firefighters rescued a falcon from the Potomac River beneath the Wilson Bridge, the fire department said. (From D.C. fire department video)By Martin WeilJune 7, 2021 at 8:57 a.m. UTCshareA falcon that appeared to be injured was rescued Sunday from the Potomac River by D.C. firefighters, according to the fire department.The bird was struggling to stay afloat as predatory catfish circled, when it was encountered by fireboat crews on a bridge inspection assignment, according to the fire department.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe bird, identified as a peregrine falcon, was found beneath the Woodrow Wilson Bridge and turned over to the city’s animal welfare agency, the fire department said. Today's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.