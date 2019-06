In this file photo, hikers climb above some rocks along the C & O Canal leading to the Billy Goat Trail in Potomac, MD., Sept. 8, 2018. The Billy Goat Trail is a challenging trail. Every year countless hikers underestimate the challenges and require assistance from the stewards that guard the trail. (Astrid Riecken For The Washington Post)

An injured hiker had to be rescued from the Billy Goat Trail on Sunday morning, Montgomery County authorities said.

A U.S. Park Police helicopter and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue boats were deployed to assist when the hiker was injured on section A of the trail, near Great Falls, Md., authorities said. That portion of the trail is described as technical and strenuous by the National Park Service and hikers are injured on the trail every year.

No other information was immediately available.