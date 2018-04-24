An inmate was found dead Monday at a jail in Fairfax County after a medical emergency, officials said Tuesday.

Around 4:20 p.m. Monday, an officer responded to the cell of a 47-year-old inmate at the Adult Detention Center in Fairfax after she did not come for dinner, the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. They found the woman unresponsive in her cell, the statement said, and she was pronounced dead at a hospital.

In a statement, the Fairfax County Police Department identified the woman as Nicole Van Riper of Nokesville. An autopsy is being conducted, the statement said, and there are no signs of foul play.