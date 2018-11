An inmate at a prison in Anne Arundel County was found dead in his cell Friday in what appeared to be a homicide, state police said.

They said David I. Stephenson, 44, was found on the floor of his cell at the Jessup Correctional Institution.

Corrections officers entered his cell after seeing that the window to the cell had been covered, state police said.

As of late Friday night, no charges had been reported.