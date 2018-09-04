An inmate was found dead in his cell Sunday morning at the Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland, Allegany County, and his death is being investigated as a homicide, according to Maryland State Police.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Teyquan Wilson.

Police said correctional officers were making rounds Sunday at about 12:15 a.m. when their attention was called to a cell shared by Wilson and another inmate. Wilson was unresponsive and had sustained “obvious” injuries, a preliminary investigation shows. He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders from the Cumberland Fire Department.

The cause of death is not being released at this time, police said. However, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Wilson’s death was a homicide following an autopsy.

Maryland State Police homicide investigators have identified a potential suspect who is also an inmate at the prison, police said. State police will work with the Allegany County State’s Attorney’s Office to continue the investigation and pursue charges in Wilson’s death.