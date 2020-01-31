After his arrest, police took Byrd to the District’s Central Cell Block at 300 Indiana Avenue NW, in the basement of D.C. police headquarters. It was there that Byrd and other arrestees were held until their initial hearing at D.C. Superior Court.

Less than seven hours after Byrd’s arrest, a guard counting inmates just after midnight on Oct. 1 discovered him in his cell, according to a police report. The guard performed CPR on Byrd and he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:15 a.m.