A D. C. inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell at the District’s Cell Block in October, died of an overdose on fentanyl and heroin, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reported Friday.

Jamaal Byrd, 33, was arrested Sept. 30 on suspicion of selling marijuana at a restaurant in the 1500 block of North Capitol Street.

After his arrest, police took Byrd to the District’s Central Cell Block at 300 Indiana Avenue NW, in the basement of D.C. police headquarters. It was there that Byrd and other arrestees were held until their initial hearing at D.C. Superior Court.

Less than seven hours after Byrd’s arrest, a guard counting inmates just after midnight on Oct. 1 discovered him in his cell, according to a police report. The guard performed CPR on Byrd and he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:15 a.m.

Authorities are investigating where and when Byrd would have had access to the drugs.