Inmates at a jail at the District's Department of Corrections facility in Southeast Washington have been struggling with low water pressure since at least Monday, according to city officials.

A cause had not been determined as of Monday night, nor has a timetable for repairs been issued.

A spokeswoman for the D.C. Department of Corrections said the building impacted is the Correctional Treatment Facility in the 1900 block of E Street SE. That’s a block from the Central Detention Facility, known as the D.C. jail, which is on D Street Southeast. That facility is not impacted, officials said.

The jails hold inmates awaiting trial, sentencing or serving time for misdemeanor crimes.

The eight-story treatment facility hold mostly female inmates and has a maximum capacity of 96 beds in each of several units.

The corrections spokeswoman, Keena Blackmon, said in a statement that the cause of the low water pressure is being investigated. “We will continue to ensure that inmates have access to clean, safe drinking water and basic sanitation during the repair and restoration of full water pressure,” the statement said.

D.C. officials said Tuesday morning that inmates housed in areas of the building with low water pressure are being moved to sections that are not impacted.