She said that tactical officers as well as crisis negotiators had gone to the site and that communications with the inmates were beginning.
It was not clear how many inmates were involved.
No demands had been made by the inmates, Carrie Dungan, the police spokeswoman, said early Wednesday.
“We have no reports of injuries to inmates or corrections officers,” she said.
There were “no hostages at this time,” she said in an e-mail.
Lynchburg, a city of about 80,000, is about 190 miles southwest of Washington.
.