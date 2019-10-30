Before the first group of jurors who had been called into Anne Arundel County Circuit Court could be questioned for voir dire Wednesday, prosecutors and Ramos’s defense team spent the morning arguing over mental health experts set to be witnesses at trial.

Katy C. O’Donnell, one of Ramos’s three public defenders, argued that prosecutors violated discovery rules by disclosing late in the proceedings several appraisals from mental health professionals that prosecutors hired. O’Donnell said prosecutors filed five notices on Tuesday, the eve of jury selection, with four of those notices coming in at 10:45 p.m.

“This late disclosure cannot stand,” O’Donnell said, asking Judge Laura S. Ripken to omit the testimony of the state’s mental health experts as part of the alleged discovery violation.

Assistant State’s Attorney James Tuomey called the defense assertion “the most offensive allegation” he’s heard in his time practicing law. Tuomey and Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said the defense put itself in a bind by waiting until the last minute to provide prosecutors with information about experts testifying on Ramos’s behalf. Prosecutors argued that they have been working around the clock to respond to defense court filings within appropriate deadlines and that the delay tactics feed into Ramos’s desire to turn the court proceedings into a “farce.”

“He wanted this to be a circus,” Tuomey said, citing a mental evaluation the state health department conducted of Ramos.

Ripken ruled in favor of prosecutors, denying the defense’s request to bar certain materials from prosecutors’ mental health witnesses. Ripken said prosecutors have been responding in a timely manner to the defense and has been doing its due diligence.

Ramos on Monday admitted to killing five in the June 28, 2018, attack in the Annapolis-area newspaper offices: editorial page editor Gerald Fisch­man, 61; assistant editor Rob Hiaasen, 59; sportswriter, reporter and editor John McNamara, 56; sales assistant Rebecca Smith, 34; and reporter Wendi Winters, 65. Six others in the office were not shot and escaped.

Prosecutors say the shooting was born out of a grudge Ramos had against the paper after it published a column about his guilty plea to harassing a former high school classmate and he lost a defamation suit against the publication.

Though Ramos admitted to committing the offenses outlined in a 23-count indictment — including five counts of murder, and attempted murder, assault, and weapons charges — he has pleaded not criminally responsible. Ramos and his defense team have the burden of proving to a jury that “because of a mental disorder, lacked substantial capacity to appreciate the criminality of his conduct, and/or to conform his conduct to the requirements of law.”

After Ripken’s ruling Wednesday, a tense exchange followed between her and O’Donnell, who asked that prosecutors be ordered to provide additional materials underlying the opinions of their mental health experts. Ripken said she would order prosecutors to comply with the rules of discovery. After some back and forth, the exchange ended with the judge calling for a recess and telling O’Donnell, “Please don’t roll your eyes at me.”

When the proceedings continued, the defense asked for a postponement in the case, saying it needed time to digest the materials provided by prosecutors in light of Ripken’s ruling.

William C. Davis, an attorney for Ramos, said the defense needed more time given the complexities of the case and to review a mental health report it was awaiting from a prosecution expert. “How are we able to rebut what we don’t know yet?” Davis asked, saying the defense is in an unfair position.

Leitess fought against the postponement, suggesting that the defense’s “trial tactics” of waiting to the last minute to file notices and filings has backfired and that her office was ready for trial. “The defense is now frustrated because the state has been working around the clock . . . meeting the ability to rebut what is the defense’s burden.”

Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Michael Wachs, in charge of hearing postponements, granted the delay.

Wachs said the defense is entitled for time to prepare to ensure a fair trial, noting that the deadlines for both sides to respond to and digest discovery material is “simply not adequate for a case like this.”

It’s unclear whether a new jury pool will be selected in the case or whether another pool will have to be created as a result of the postponement.

