An intense fire broke out late Tuesday night in an automobile dealership in Montgomery County, authorities said.

The fire broke out in a Honda dealership on Automobile Boulevard in the Burtonsville area of the county.

No injuries were reported. The extent of damage was not immediately known. The fire apparently broke out in a service bay area, according to Pete Piringer, the spokesman for the county fire and rescue service.

