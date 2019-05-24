A man broke into a Montgomery County house this week and forced his way into a bedroom as the family inside tried to hold the door shut, the county police said.

The incident occurred about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 6400 block of Sundown Road in the Laytonsville area, the police said.

One family member, a man, tried to stop the intruder, but after entering the bedroom, the intruder forced his way into the bathroom, police said, where a woman had retreated with her child.

When he saw them, according to police, the intruder said, “I guess I have to kill a baby, too!”

The male resident pushed the intruder into a bathtub and the family fled the house, police said.

Police said Thomas S. Walton, 25, of Clifton, N.J., was arrested and charged with burglary offenses and destruction of property. A motive in the incident could not be learned immediately.

